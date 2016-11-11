Faced with widespread opposition to pipeline plans in Canada and the U.S., TransCanada Corp. pinned its hopes for big new growth projects elsewhere: in Mexico.
The Calgary pipeline giant saw Mexico as an easier place to proceed with new developments.
It set plans to build $5-billion (U.S.) of new infrastructure that would aid the government's push to vastly expand its natural-gas network across the country.
