Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
TransCanada’s pipeline project in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Paul B. Connor/Transcanada)
TransCanada’s pipeline project in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Paul B. Connor/Transcanada)

TransCanada’s Mexico pipeline plans hit local resistance Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman and DANIEL LEON RODRIGUEZ

CALGARY and GUADALAJARA, MEXICO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Faced with widespread opposition to pipeline plans in Canada and the U.S., TransCanada Corp. pinned its hopes for big new growth projects elsewhere: in Mexico.

The Calgary pipeline giant saw Mexico as an easier place to proceed with new developments.

It set plans to build $5-billion (U.S.) of new infrastructure that would aid the government’s push to vastly expand its natural-gas network across the country.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

Also on The Globe and Mail

TransCanada seeks $15-billion in NAFTA claim over Keystone XL (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog