Canada will press ahead with policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions regardless of any U.S. retreat from anti-climate-change measures under president-elect Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canada, which currently sends almost all its energy exports to the United States, has to structure its economy for the long term, rather than react hastily to moves by Washington under changing governments, Mr. Trudeau told a Calgary business audience on Wednesday.

Many business leaders in the city, home to the country’s energy industry, have expressed concern that carbon taxes will make the sector less competitive versus the United States. Alberta’s economy-wide carbon reduction policies take effect next month and most provincial and territorial leaders have endorsed a federally sanctioned “pan-Canadian” plan.

“We know that this is the way the world is going, and if the United States wants to take a step back from it, quite frankly, I think we should look at that as an extraordinary opportunity for Canada and for Canadians, an opportunity to draw in investors who are focused on where the profits and the opportunities are going to be 10 years from now, 20 years from now,” Mr. Trudeau told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce crowd of about 1,300 on Monday.

At the same time, Mr. Trudeau said he welcomes the incoming Republican president’s intention to approve the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta to the southern United States, a project President Barack Obama rejected last year, saying it would undercut the fight against climate change.

It represents a set of messages that appear to be at odds – on one hand, espousing the merits of pricing carbon to combat global warming, and on the other, supporting fossil fuel pipelines such as Keystone XL and the $6.8-billion Trans Mountain expansion, which he approved last month. He says they go hand in hand.

Meanwhile, Ottawa joined with Mr. Obama on Tuesday to restrict oil and gas development in Arctic waters, and regulate fisheries and shipping lanes as the ice cover recedes as a result of climate change.

Carbon taxes shouldn’t prompt investors, including those from outside the country, to take their business elsewhere, Mr. Trudeau said.

“They are looking very favourably on a number of things in Canada. The fact that we’re both able to lead on environmental protections and demonstrate that we’re capable of getting our resources to market, that we’re capable of getting significant energy infrastructure approvals to move forward, is very reassuring to them,” he said.

Last month, he approved two major oil pipelines, including Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain expansion to the Pacific Coast, answering the hopes of the energy sector and Alberta government to expand markets beyond the United States. He said he would not have been able to give the project a green light if Alberta had not moved forward with its own carbon policy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has dismissed the threat of climate change, pledging to pull the United States out of the Paris accord, and has named noted climate-change skeptics to cabinet posts and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr. Trudeau said the United States is an important ally and trading partner but also a competitor. In addition, the new administration’s policies may differ from comments that the president-elect made in the campaign and lead-up to his inauguration in January.

Carbon taxes are not, in themselves, a reason for investors to shun Canada and its energy sector, said Trevor Tombe, assistant professor of economics at the University of Calgary. Indeed, corporate tax cuts promised by Mr. Trump stand to expand the global pool of capital, and some of that money could flow into Canada, if there is a good rate of return.

Lowering corporate income tax rates, for instance, could have a greater impact on improving returns than scrapping environmental polices, Prof. Tombe said.

Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the industry’s main lobby group, said global competitiveness remains a paramount issue for his industry, but he did not take issue with Mr. Trudeau’s argument, saying Canada’s technological acumen plays a major part in achieving it.

“We have to do that in a way that balances environmental performance and the economy, and that sometimes takes difficult, thoughtful decisions,” Mr. McMillan said.

The Prime Minister said he remains a supporter of TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL project, and expressed in his only conversation to Mr. Trump, following the U.S. vote in November, that he welcomes discussion on it.

“I look forward to conversations on Keystone XL with the new administration and I’m confident that the right decisions will be taken,” he said.

