Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the Republican proposal for a new border tax Thursday, telling an energy conference in Houston such a levy would hurt both Canada and the United States.

Mr. Trudeau was a keynote speaker at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, addressing a dinner crowd of some 1,200 executives and politicians from around the world. He used the platform to reinforce Canada’s image as a critical trading partner whose access to American markets benefits people in both countries.

