Trump victory could revive Keystone XL pipeline

Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY

Donald Trump’s victory has breathed new life into TransCanada Corp.’s previously moribund Keystone XL project – the oil sands pipeline the president-elect has said he will support in exchange for a piece of the profit.

Mr. Trump has long supported the controversial Keystone XL pipeline – the proposed Canadian project targeted by U.S. environmentalists, and rejected by President Barack Obama one year ago on the grounds that it didn’t match with his push to reduce greenhouse gases on a global scale.

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

