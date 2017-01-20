Shortly after being sworn into office on Friday, President Donald Trump released an “America First” energy policy that vows to drive the expansion of oil, natural gas and coal production, end U.S. crude imports from OPEC and reverse the Obama administration’s climate-change regulations.

The statement was posted on the White House website along with five other issue papers that reiterated key themes from Mr. Trump’s campaign and inaugural speech in which he promised to use protectionist measures to further U.S. interests and jobs.

