Donald Trump’s plan to approve the Keystone XL pipeline may come at a steep cost to Saskatchewan, as the U.S. President’s “Buy American” order threatens jobs at Western Canada’s largest steel factory, located in Regina.

Premier Brad Wall welcomed Mr. Trump’s move to revive the contentious pipeline project as beneficial to Canada, but there are fears the new administration may force TransCanada Corp. – and indeed other pipeline companies – to buy American-made pipe for expansion projects.

Report Typo/Error