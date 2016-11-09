The United States – the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases – is poised to retreat from its international role of climate leader as president-elect Donald Trump prepares to unshackle the country’s fossil-fuel sector.

His plan to gut U.S. President Barack Obama’s climate agenda would be a tricky economic and political challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who aims to conclude a pan-Canadian strategy next month that would include a national carbon pricing program and regulatory measures to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Report Typo/Error