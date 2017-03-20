Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada currently has one of the cleanest electricity systems in the G20, John Gorman, president of the Canadian Solar Industries Association, said Monday. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

Globe crude demand will have to decline by 40 per cent over the next 25 years if the world is going to succeed in keeping average temperatures from increasing by more than two degrees C above preindustrial levels, the International Energy Agency said in a report released Monday.

The Paris-based IEA and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) prepared the report for the German government in advance of the Group of 20 meeting to be held in Hamburg in July.

