Cameco's Cigar Lake uranium mine is seen in this file photo. (Geoff Howe/Bloomberg)
Cameco Corp , the world’s second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was $18-million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $78-million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped nearly 4 per cent to $393-million.

