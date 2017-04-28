Cameco Corp , the world’s second-biggest uranium producer, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Canadian company said its results were also hurt by weak uranium prices amid a prolonged glut.

Spot prices of uranium, used to fuel nuclear reactors, dipped to a 13-year low late last year and have rebounded only modestly in 2017.

Cameco said severance costs and a strengthening Canadian dollar also weighed on its first-quarter results.

The net loss attributable to Cameco’s equity holders was $18-million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $78-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 7 cents per share, bigger than the average analyst estimate of 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company fell nearly 4 per cent to $393-million, with declines stemmed by high revenue from its Nukem unit, which is a nuclear fuel broker.

Analysts had expected revenue of $372.345-million.

Report Typo/Error