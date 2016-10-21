The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States this week rose by the most in two months, extending its second-best streak of no cuts into a 17th straight week, with analysts expecting more additions as crude prices hold over $50 (U.S.) a barrel.

Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to Oct. 21, bringing the total count up to 443, the most since February, but still below the 594 rigs seen a year ago, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc on Friday.

The Baker Hughes oil-rig count plunged to a six-year low of 316 in May after crude prices collapsed from over $107 a barrel in June, 2014, to near $26 in February, 2016. But after U.S. crude briefly climbed over $50 a barrel in May and June, drillers have added 127 oil rigs. Analysts said prices over $50 were high enough to prompt energy firms to return to the well pad. About two-thirds of the rigs added since May, or 75, were in the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, bringing the total there up to 212, the most since November, 2015.

U.S. crude futures continued to trade over $50 a barrel for much of this week, spurred by continued talk of an OPEC production cut and a surprisingly large drop in U.S. inventories for the sixth week out of seven.

That put the front-month on track to rise for a fifth week in a row, its longest winning streak since March, gaining about 18 percent during that time.

With oil prices expected to continue rising in 2017 and 2018 amid a forecast tightening of the supply-demand balance, analysts said energy firms will boost spending on drilling.

