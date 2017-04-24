The United States has decided to impose preliminary countervailing duties of nearly 20 per cent against Canadian softwood lumber exports, the U.S. Lumber Coalition said late Monday.

Amid mounting trade tensions between the two countries, five Canadian respondents each face a company-specific countervailing duty rate. Other Canadian lumber exporters will be subject to a weighted average of 19.88 per cent – a figure based on those five preliminary rates.

