U.S. lumber producers are expanding their attack on Canadian exporters by adding New Brunswick to the list of provinces targeted for tariffs.

A group led by the U.S. Lumber Coalition petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce in November to challenge what it calls Canada’s unfair subsidies for softwood lumber. Since then, the lobby group has stepped up its campaign, playing hardball in a letter last week to Wilbur Ross, the new U.S. Commerce Secretary.

