Enbridge Energy Partners LP says it had a $406.4-million (U.S.) loss in the third quarter, primarily due to the long-term deferral of the proposed Sandpiper pipeline in the U.S. Midwest.

Houston-based EEP and its general partner, Calgary-based Enbridge Inc., announced in September that plans for the Sandpiper project would be put on hold indefinitely.

That followed Enbridge’s formation of a joint venture to buy a stake the alternative Bakken Pipeline project, to transport oil from North Dakota across the Midwest to Texas.

EEP’s loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 amounted to $1.31 per EEP unit, which contrasted with $82.1-million or 7 cents per unit in the third quarter of 2015.

After adjustments that exclude the asset impairment related to Sandpiper and other items, EEP’s net income was $89.3-million or 9 cents per share, down from $137.4-million or 23 cents per share in the third quarter of 2015.

EEP’s revenue was $1.12-billion, down from $1.127-billion a year earlier.

