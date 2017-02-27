Energy investors are shunning Canada’s oil industry as fears over U.S. protectionism outweigh improving financial results.
Several major companies returned to profitability through the fourth quarter while boasting increased cash flow and lower production costs as crude prices rose – a sharp reversal after a punishing slump marked by deep cuts to staffing levels and budgets.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jeffalewison Twitter:
- Exxon Mobil Corp$81.54+0.46(+0.57%)
- ConocoPhillips$47.36+0.32(+0.68%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$17.18+0.23(+1.36%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$13.14+0.20(+1.55%)
- TransCanada Corp$60.50-0.16(-0.26%)
- TransCanada Corp$46.24-0.04(-0.09%)
- Updated February 27 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.