This file photo shows an Exxon sign at a station in Manassas, Virginia. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)
Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch

Reuters

The Republican-led Congress early Friday morning killed a controversial U.S. securities rule disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.

In a 52 to 47 vote, the Senate approved a resolution already passed by the House of Representatives that wipes from the books a rule requiring companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp to publicly state the taxes and other fees they pay to governments.

Republican President Donald Trump is expected to sign it shortly.

