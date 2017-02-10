The U.S. State Department says it found no significant negative environmental impact from a Canadian company’s plan to boost capacity of an oil pipeline that crosses the U.S. border in northeastern North Dakota.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Energy Partners asked the State Department in 2012 for a presidential permit to transport 800,000 barrels daily on an existing 3-mile section of the Alberta Clipper pipeline. The line carries tar sand oil from Alberta across northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little says the State Department’s supplemental environmental impact statement was “coincidental” to President Donald Trump’s action to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, which have drawn considerable opposition.

Sierra Club spokesman Todd Leake says he believes Trump’s fingerprints are all over the decision.

