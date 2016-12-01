Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Steam billows from a stack at the U.S. Steel Canada plant in Hamilton in this file photo taken March 4, 2009. (MIKE CASSESE/REUTERS)
Steam billows from a stack at the U.S. Steel Canada plant in Hamilton in this file photo taken March 4, 2009. (MIKE CASSESE/REUTERS)

U.S. Steel Canada changing name back to Stelco Add to ...

Greg Keenan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The name Stelco is being revived as U.S. Steel Canada Inc. approaches agreements with stakeholders that should lead to its exit from protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The steel maker will announce Friday that it is changing its name back to Stelco.

United States Steel Corp., which bought Stelco Inc. in 2007, cut its Canadian unit loose last year, about a year after U.S. Steel Canada was granted CCAA protection. Stelco is also expected to announce it will hire some new employees who will fill jobs that were shifted to Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel after the 2007 takeover.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

OPEC deal a win-win? (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular