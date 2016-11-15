Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

File photo shows petroleum storage tanks at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alta. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
Warren Buffett unloads the rest of his Suncor stake

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Warren Buffett has sold the rest of his holdings in Suncor Energy Inc.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway no longer holds any shares in the Canadian energy company.

The quarterly regulatory filing lists his investments as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire Hathaway began selling its stake in Suncor earlier this year.

An earlier regulatory filing disclosed Berkshire Hathaway held about 22.3 million shares in Suncor at June 30.

That was down from 30 million shares in the oil and gas producer at the end of the first quarter.

