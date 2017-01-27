At the Barge Landing Lodge, an hour north of Fort McMurray, there are few signs of an oil slump, for now.

Long lines of men with backpacks and luggage wait to check in at the front desk. Dozens of muddy boots are left in a side room to keep the dining hall floor tidy. During shift changes, buses line up to take hundreds of tradespeople from the work camp on Fort McKay First Nation lands to Fort Hills, along with other oil sands sites. But occupancy rates at such work camps have been falling steadily over the past year or two and entire camps in the Athabasca oil sands region have been mothballed.

