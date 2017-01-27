Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An entrance to the Fort Hills oil sands project. (Kelly Cryderman/The Globe and Mail)

An entrance to the Fort Hills oil sands project.

(Kelly Cryderman/The Globe and Mail)

Work dries up as Alberta’s oil boom fades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman

FORT MCKAY, ALTA. — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

At the Barge Landing Lodge, an hour north of Fort McMurray, there are few signs of an oil slump, for now.

Long lines of men with backpacks and luggage wait to check in at the front desk. Dozens of muddy boots are left in a side room to keep the dining hall floor tidy. During shift changes, buses line up to take hundreds of tradespeople from the work camp on Fort McKay First Nation lands to Fort Hills, along with other oil sands sites. But occupancy rates at such work camps have been falling steadily over the past year or two and entire camps in the Athabasca oil sands region have been mothballed.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular