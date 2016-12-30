TransCanada Corp. has gone the makeover route – focusing its business on smaller, more manageable projects, and acquiring an American peer with natural gas pipelines already in the ground and the opportunity to build more.
But despite the corporate manoeuvrings that made up most of 2016, the end of the year saw TransCanada’s story shift once again with the world-changing political victory of Donald Trump.Report Typo/Error
Follow @KellyCrydermanon Twitter:
- TransCanada Corp$45.15-0.07(-0.15%)
- TransCanada Corp$60.54-0.55(-0.90%)
- Updated December 30 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.