The “vast majority” of workers at Syncrude’s oil sands plant in northern Alberta had returned to work on Wednesday after a fire the previous day, according to a company spokesman who declined to say whether production at the facility had been affected.

Access to the 350,000-barrel-per-day Mildred Lake upgrading facility, however, was still restricted, spokesman Will Gibson said. He added that Syncrude was investigating the cause of Tuesday’s fire.

Synthetic crude prices jumped again on Wednesday, hitting a nine-month high of $1.40 per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. On Tuesday, light synthetic crude for April delivery settled 80 cents per barrel over WTI after a rally in the last hour of trading.

Syncrude, Canada’s largest single source of synthetic crude, is majority-owned by Suncor Energy and operated by Imperial Oil.

An explosion rocked the Mildred Lake facility around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation, employees at the site at the time said. The facility is about 40 kilometers north of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray.

One worker was injured in the fire and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Alberta Health Services.

Alberta Labour spokesman Trent Bancarz said the department’s officers would conduct a health and safety investigation in the wake of the fire, though they still were not able to access the affected part of the Syncrude facility.

“The site is not quite stable yet or safe to go into. As soon as the site is clear, our officers will go in there. We are hoping that will be today,” he said.

Tuesday’s fire and the expected disruption to production echoes problems with Syncrude’s operating performance before Suncor Energy acquired a majority share in the plant last year.

The facility has been plagued in the past by outages and below-capacity output, but has been running at around 100 per cent utilization since the second half of 2016, helped by a long period of maintenance in May and June when it was shut during wildfires in Fort McMurray and the surrounding area.

Before Tuesday’s fire Syncrude had a turnaround scheduled to start in late April and last until June.

Report Typo/Error