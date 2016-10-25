Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Friday, May 6, 2016, file photo, Tina Nguyen works on a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica on an assembly line at the Windsor Assembly Plant, in Windsor, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)
In this Friday, May 6, 2016, file photo, Tina Nguyen works on a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica on an assembly line at the Windsor Assembly Plant, in Windsor, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Fiat Chrysler’s Canadian sales hurt by weak loonie, CEO says Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Greg Keenan

AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The drop in the value of the Canadian dollar has forced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to raise prices in Canada, costing it sales and market share, chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne says.

Mr. Marchionne made his comments as the auto maker reported record third-quarter financial results and raised its guidance for full-year profit.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Unifor workers ratify GM deal, ready for Fiat-Chrysler negotiations (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog