The drop in the value of the Canadian dollar has forced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to raise prices in Canada, costing it sales and market share, chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne says.
Mr. Marchionne made his comments as the auto maker reported record third-quarter financial results and raised its guidance for full-year profit.
