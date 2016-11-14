Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Ford logo at a car dealership in Monterrey, Mexico on Nov. 9, 2016. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
A Ford logo at a car dealership in Monterrey, Mexico on Nov. 9, 2016. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Ford and Toyota to launch subcompact crossover lines Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

One of the hottest segments in the Canadian auto market is going to get a little more crowded.

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. and Toyota Canada Inc. will unveil subcompact crossover utility vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, joining a niche of the market where they don’t participate now and one that is taking over from subcompact cars as a key point of entry for new vehicle buyers.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why sub-compact vehicles are suddenly selling like hotcakes (CTVNews Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog