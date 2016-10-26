A new labour agreement with Unifor that has already been approved by two of the Detroit Three auto makers in Canada is proving too rich for Ford Motor Co.
The contract, which provides $12,000 in bonuses, wage increases for longer-term employees and even- higher wage increases for recently hired workers, is a high-cost deal, a source close to the negotiations said Wednesday.Report Typo/Error
