The new labour agreement calls for increases for newly hired workers in each year of their 10-year progression to full wages of $34.15 an hour. (Peter Power/The Globe and Mail)
Greg Keenan

AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A new labour agreement with Unifor that has already been approved by two of the Detroit Three auto makers in Canada is proving too rich for Ford Motor Co.

The contract, which provides $12,000 in bonuses, wage increases for longer-term employees and even- higher wage increases for recently hired workers, is a high-cost deal, a source close to the negotiations said Wednesday.

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

