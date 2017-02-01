The Canadian arms of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co reported single-digit gains for January car and light truck sales on Wednesday, in contrast to modest declines in the United States.

Ford Motor Co of Canada said sales increased 3.5 per cent in January over the same month of the previous year to 17,232 vehicles. Truck sales rose 6.1 per cent to 15,371 vehicles, offsetting a 13.9 drop in car sales to 1,861 vehicles.

GM Canada said its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac dealers sold 14,605 vehicles in January, up 1.5 per cent on the year. Sales of Chevrolet vehicles gained 4 per cent, Buick models 40 per cent and GM utility vehicles 14 per cent, while Cadillac sales dropped 19 per cent, it said.

U.S. sales declined from strong year-ago levels as automakers scaled back bulk sales to focus on higher-profit sales to individual consumers, but were still better than analysts expected.

Industry executives are optimistic 2017 U.S. sales could reach another record, lifted by pro-growth economic and regulatory policies expected from President Trump.

