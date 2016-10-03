General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co reported higher September vehicle sales in Canada on Monday, boosted by strong demand for pickup trucks.

Ford’s sales rose 6.9 per cent to 30,170 vehicles even as car sales dropped 25 per cent. Sales of F-Series pickup trucks rose 21 per cent to 15,659 vehicles.

“Our investment in building the toughest, smartest, most capable trucks is paying off,” said Ford of Canada Chief Executive Dianne Craig in a statement.

GM said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles during the month, up 2 per cent from a year earlier, its strongest September performance since 2008.

Chevrolet sales rose 5 per cent, helped by growth in Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 per cent jump in sales of the Colorado pickup truck.

