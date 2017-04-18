Last year, Advertising Standards Canada began cracking down on bloggers and other social media “influencers,” requiring them to clarify when they are being paid for posts about products or services. But greater awareness of the marketing deals behind this new generation of digital celebrities has also affected how much people trust them.

That’s according to a new survey by Environics Communications, which asked people to rate their trust in sources of information about products, services, brands or organizations. Overwhelmingly, people trust themselves and people they know above all: Having the chance to sample something was seen as the best source for information, followed by word-of-mouth recommendations. Conversely, the least-trusted sources were online ads, companies or organizations posting on social media, and bloggers that people follow. In fact, bloggers saw the biggest dip in trust of any information sources this year, compared with last. Unlike last year, they rank lower than traditional advertising in terms of trust.