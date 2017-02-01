Almost a year ago, when Budweiser and its ad agency Anomaly started work on the brand’s Super Bowl ad – the story of founder Adolphus Busch’s immigrating to the United States – the marketing team had to know that it was wading into political waters.

The American presidential election was in full swing, and Donald Trump had already suggested that the United States should ban Muslims from entering the country, at least temporarily. But with the ad launching a week after President Trump’s immigration ban, Anheuser-Busch InBev is trying to avoid controversy, saying that its commercial is “not intended to be in response to the current political landscape.”

