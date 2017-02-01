Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company's commercial for Super Bowl 51, between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Budweiser/AP)
This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company's commercial for Super Bowl 51, between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Budweiser/AP)

Marketers tweak Super Bowl ad strategy in post-‘simsub’ era Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Susan Krashinsky Robertson

MARKETING REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Almost a year ago, when Budweiser and its ad agency Anomaly started work on the brand’s Super Bowl ad – the story of founder Adolphus Busch’s immigrating to the United States – the marketing team had to know that it was wading into political waters.

The American presidential election was in full swing, and Donald Trump had already suggested that the United States should ban Muslims from entering the country, at least temporarily. But with the ad launching a week after President Trump’s immigration ban, Anheuser-Busch InBev is trying to avoid controversy, saying that its commercial is “not intended to be in response to the current political landscape.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Susan Krashinsky Robertson on Twitter: @susinsky

Also on The Globe and Mail

Crew at work preparing stadium for Super Bowl (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular