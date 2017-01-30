Advertising agencies’ survival depends on them making a good impression with potential clients when they are pitching for business. That does not leave a lot of room for criticism when they believe that the pitching process is unfair.

On Monday, a group representing agencies in Canada is launching a “pitch watchdog” service for advertising firms to report what they see as bad practices by marketers when asking agencies to compete for their business. Reports can be anonymous. The Institute of Communication Agencies says it will investigate such reports, but also attempt to foster more discussions with companies about how to approach the search for an ad agency.

Report Typo/Error