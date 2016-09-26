Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Agrium's headquarters is pictured in Calgary, on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and Agrium have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a global agricultural giant worth an estimated US$36 billion. (Larry MacDougal/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Susan Krashinsky - MARKETING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The proposed $36-billion (U.S.) mega-merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc. is a bid to create a Canadian giant in the fertilizer market. It is also a union of two thoroughly boring brands.

One is literally named for the thing it sells and the location of its headquarters. The other is slightly more creative – named for a reference to agriculture with the “ium” suffix meant to symbolize “a close connection to the earth.” A key decision in the merger is still unknown: What will the new company be called?

