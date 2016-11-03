The decision by Canada’s federal broadcast regulator to bring U.S. Super Bowl commercials to all Canadian televisions in February will erase at least one-third of Bell’s advertising revenue for the big game, according to sources.

This week, the Federal Court of Appeal granted Bell, a division of BCE Inc., leave to appeal the decision announced last year to end “simultaneous substitution” in the Super Bowl starting in 2017. The process, sometimes known as “simsub,” allows Canadian broadcasters to ask cable, satellite and Internet protocol television (IPTV) providers to swap in their networks’ signals on American channels when a program is airing in multiple places on the dial at the same time. That signal swap provides a larger audience for the Canadian broadcasters’ ads, and allows them to reap more advertising revenue for shows they have paid to air. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission last year called the practice of blocking flashy U.S. Super Bowl ads an “anachronism,” as it announced an end to “simsub” during the Super Bowl and on specialty TV channels.

