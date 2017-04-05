Toronto-Dominion Bank is backing down from a request for advertising agencies to help the bank avoid taxes on the agencies’ fees.
In late March, TD sent a confidential request for information (RFI) to a number of ad agencies competing for one slice of the bank’s advertising business. A marketer typically sends an RFI as part of the process of inviting agencies to pitch for its account.Report Typo/Error
