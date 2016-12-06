The world of digital media is a cacophony of content, all vying for people’s attention. Messages from marketers trying to sell them something are likely to be far down the priority list. That’s why Google Inc.’s annual list of the most-watched ads on its YouTube video-sharing site is instructive: advertisers can see what broke through. Google compiles the list by measuring factors including how long people watched videos, their “organic” views (people who searched out videos and watched them willingly) and paid views such as pre-roll video – but only when viewers had the option to skip and did not take it.

Humour is a big factor – as is evident in ads from mobile gaming company Supercell, Hyundai, Coke, Zag Bank and WestJet. Beyond entertainment, Google’s research has also noted viewers are more likely to stick around when they are inspired or informed; so culturally relevant topics – as seen in Momondo’s spot – and useful tips like Tropicana’s, are both good strategies. And all this has to be done with speed. “In a world where you can skip an ad at any time, capturing people’s attention in the first few seconds of a spot is critical,” said Bob Cornwall, head of brand integration at Google Canada. “Having too slow of a build or not helping viewers understand what content is to come, is a big mistake advertisers make.”