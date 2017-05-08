How do you advertise a brand called No Frills, when advertising itself could be seen as a frill?
In part, that tension is what has kept the discount grocery chain owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. to a marketing minimum for years now. While the retailer relies heavily on smaller vehicles such as flyer promotions, it has been nearly seven years since the chain did a countrywide advertising campaign.Report Typo/Error
Follow @susinskyon Twitter:
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$77.990.00(0.00%)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc$76.500.00(0.00%)
- Metro Inc$46.410.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 5 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.