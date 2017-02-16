A large Canadian auto-parts company has put an acquisition of a company with Mexican operations on hold, signalling the deep concern in Canada’s auto sector about the threat looming over NAFTA from President Donald Trump’s promise to tear up the trade agreement.
Exco Technologies Inc. has been considering the purchase of a company that has several U.S. plants and a large factory in Mexico, chief executive officer Brian Robbins said.Report Typo/Error
