Canadian commercial property deals soared to new heights in 2016 as a surge of foreign buyers aggressively bought up office, shopping and hotel properties across the country. It’s a trend that’s expected to continue this year as real estate investors look for safe havens.

Investors bought $34.7-billion worth of commercial property valued at more than $10-million last year, according to real estate brokerage CBRE Group Inc. That was a 33-per-cent increase from a year earlier, and surpassed 2007’s record of $32.1-billion.

