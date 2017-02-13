Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Foreign investors bought record $34.7-billion in commercial real estate deals in 2016 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson And Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian commercial property deals soared to new heights in 2016 as a surge of foreign buyers aggressively bought up office, shopping and hotel properties across the country. It’s a trend that’s expected to continue this year as real estate investors look for safe havens.

Investors bought $34.7-billion worth of commercial property valued at more than $10-million last year, according to real estate brokerage CBRE Group Inc. That was a 33-per-cent increase from a year earlier, and surpassed 2007’s record of $32.1-billion.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular