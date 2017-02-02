The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal from Toronto lawyer Joe Groia in his long-running dispute with the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Mr. Groia is appealing a 2012 Law Society decision finding he violated his professional code of conduct with “incivility” during the blockbuster trial of Bre-X Minerals Ltd. geologist John Felderhof.

A law society panel originally imposed a two-month suspension on Mr. Groia and ordered him to pay $247,000 in costs, but the penalties were later reduced to a one-month suspension and $200,000 in costs. Mr. Groia has not served the suspension because he has appealed the decision through the Ontario Divisional Court, the Ontario Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court of Canada.

Mr. Groia was accused of being rude and disruptive in his defence of Mr. Felderhof during the opening days of the Bre-X trial in 2000, but he argued lawyers must be allowed to be strong advocates for their clients, warning the case could have a chilling effect for other lawyers. Mr. Felderhof was ultimately acquitted of wrongdoing at Bre-X.

During the trial, for example, Mr. Groia was accused of attacking prosecutors from the Ontario Securities Commission, accusing them of misconduct for trying to convict his client “at all costs. ” He threatened to call the chair of the OSC as a witness and labelled his opponents as lazy, at one point saying the OSC’s promises “aren’t worth the transcript paper they are written on.” There were also heated battles over procedural issues and documents that eventually brought the trial to a standstill.

Mr. Groia, however, argued his attacks broke no rules and said lawyers must be allowed to be strong advocates for their clients, warning the case could have a chilling effect for other lawyers. Mr. Felderhof was ultimately acquitted of wrongdoing at Bre-X.

The Supreme Court reported Thursday it will hear Mr. Groia’s appeal, but as is customary provided no reasons or comment about its decision to grant leave to appeal. No date has been set yet for the hearing.

Mr. Groia appeared to have wide support from other lawyers when he was elected to the Law Society’s governing body in 2015, noting he received more votes than other benchers running for election who had been members of the panel that judged his case.

