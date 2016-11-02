As Jerry Dias negotiated $1.5-billion worth of new investments from the Detroit Three auto makers, he was backed by a powerful force that wasn’t in the room or even near the Toronto hotel where the deals were made.

That force is the U.S. vehicle market, which was roaring along at full throttle when the talks between Unifor and the three companies began this summer, but showing signs that it was starting to soften as the talks entered their crucial phase after Labour Day.

