U.S. wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said on Wednesday they have suspended some digital advertising from Google and YouTube because of concerns that their ads may have run next to offensive content.

AT&T said it was removing ads from Google’s non-search platforms specifically over concerns that its ads were running next to extremist videos.

“We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate,” the company said in a statement.

Verizon said it has suspended digital advertising on Google outside of spots that show up in searches after it was notified that ads were appearing on “non-sanctioned websites.”

“We are working with all of our digital advertising partners to understand the weak links so we can prevent this from happening in the future,” a company spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Google declined to comment on individual customers but said it has begun a review of its advertising policies.

“We’re also raising the bar for our ads policies to further safeguard our advertisers’ brands,” the company said.

