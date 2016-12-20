Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The German auto maker admitted that it had installed so-called defeat devices that enabled diesel engines to pass regulatory emissions tests, then disabled the devices during regular use. (Damian Dovarganes/THE CANADIAN PRES)
The German auto maker admitted that it had installed so-called defeat devices that enabled diesel engines to pass regulatory emissions tests, then disabled the devices during regular use. (Damian Dovarganes/THE CANADIAN PRES)

Volkswagen investigation could take years, Environment Canada says Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Laura Stone and Greg Keenan

OTTAWA/TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It could take years for the Canadian government to complete an investigation into Volkswagen AG and environmental officials still can’t say if the company did anything wrong – even though the German auto maker has already admitted to the so-called diesel engine scandal.

A day after reaching a $2.1-billion proposed settlement with Canadian owners of Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, it was still unclear on Tuesday whether officials at Volkswagen AG would face penalties – including fines of up to $6-million per offence, or prison time – under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Laura Stone @l_stone, Greg Keenan @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Volkswagen outlines impact of emissions scandal (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular