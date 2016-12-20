It could take years for the Canadian government to complete an investigation into Volkswagen AG and environmental officials still can’t say if the company did anything wrong – even though the German auto maker has already admitted to the so-called diesel engine scandal.

A day after reaching a $2.1-billion proposed settlement with Canadian owners of Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, it was still unclear on Tuesday whether officials at Volkswagen AG would face penalties – including fines of up to $6-million per offence, or prison time – under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

