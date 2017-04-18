Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The app allows medical professionals to share images of patient ailments and seek the opinions of others in the instantaneous manner of other social networks. (Saklakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The app allows medical professionals to share images of patient ailments and seek the opinions of others in the instantaneous manner of other social networks. (Saklakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Figure 1 starting to monetize multimillion-member ‘Instagram for doctors’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Four years after launching a free mobile social network for doctors, the founders of Toronto’s Figure 1 Inc. think they have figured out how to make money from their app.

The app, which boasts millions of registered users internationally and daily traffic of up to 80,000 unique users, has been described as an “Instagram for doctors,” allowing medical professionals to share images of patient ailments and seek the opinions of others in the instantaneous manner of other social networks. The app has also hosted other content such as events featuring experts on particular diseases and conditions taking questions from Figure 1 users.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

LiFi tech turns light bulbs into Internet transmitters (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular