Four years after launching a free mobile social network for doctors, the founders of Toronto’s Figure 1 Inc. think they have figured out how to make money from their app.

The app, which boasts millions of registered users internationally and daily traffic of up to 80,000 unique users, has been described as an “Instagram for doctors,” allowing medical professionals to share images of patient ailments and seek the opinions of others in the instantaneous manner of other social networks. The app has also hosted other content such as events featuring experts on particular diseases and conditions taking questions from Figure 1 users.

Report Typo/Error