One of Canada’s most conservative industries is making an unlikely push into the startup scene: the insurance sector.
Canada’s largest insurance companies are hiring tech experts, making more trips down to Silicon Valley and building out their relationships in the startup community. But unlike venture capital funds, insurers are placing more focus on learning from startups to stay apace with trends in their business rather than just aiming to generate investment returns from backing entrepreneurs.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @j2nelson, @SeanSilcoff
- Intact Financial Corp$92.37-0.40(-0.43%)
- Sun Life Financial Inc$41.50-0.01(-0.02%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$18.03-0.14(-0.77%)
- Power Financial Corp$30.35-0.04(-0.13%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$750.31+8.31(+1.12%)
- Updated September 16 4:21 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.