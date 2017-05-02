Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Intact carves path to U.S. with $2.3-billion deal for OneBeacon Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Intact Financial Corp. is pushing into the U.S. insurance market with a $2.3-billion acquisition that positions the company to compete with international insurers.

The country’s largest property and casualty insurer said Tuesday that it would buy OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled holding company that focuses on specialty insurance.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

Also on The Globe and Mail

United CEO faces angry Congress (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular