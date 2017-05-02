Intact Financial Corp. is pushing into the U.S. insurance market with a $2.3-billion acquisition that positions the company to compete with international insurers.
The country’s largest property and casualty insurer said Tuesday that it would buy OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled holding company that focuses on specialty insurance.Report Typo/Error
Follow @j2nelsonon Twitter:
- OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd$15.70-0.19(-1.20%)
- Intact Financial Corp$93.68-0.35(-0.37%)
- Updated May 2 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.