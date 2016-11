Another day is drawing to a close, and Fadele Olatoundji still hasn’t sold any car batteries today. He’s been selling batteries for most of his life, and his father sold batteries before him, but he has never seen business so bad.

“There’s no money to pay our rent,” he says, sitting idly in his dingy street stall. Shelves of car batteries are propped in front of him, but the streets are empty of customers.

