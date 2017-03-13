Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Signage is seen at the offices of Israeli driving assistant software maker Mobileye NV in Jerusalem Sept. 14, 2016. (RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
JERUSALEM — Reuters

Chip maker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15-billion, according to TheMarker, one of Israel’s leading financial newspapers.

The companies will announce the acquisition, the largest ever for an Israeli high-tech company, later on Monday, TheMarker reported on its website. Mobileye is a leading supplier of collision-avoidance car sensor systems.

Neither Intel nor Mobileye were immediately reachable for comment.

The two companies are already collaborating with BMW on a project to put a fleet of around 40 self-driving test vehicles on the road in the second half of this year.

BMW announced its partnership with the two firms in July, with the goal of developing the capability of introducing fully autonomous vehicles to the market by 2021.

Founded in 1999 with a mission to reduce vehicle injuries and fatalities, Mobileye listed in 2014 on the New York Stock Exchange, where its market cap is $10.6-billion.

Goldman Sachs invested $130-million in the company in 2007.

